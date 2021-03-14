J&K ready for big transformation post-Art 370 period: Dr Agnihotri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 14: The Union Territory (UT) of J&K is ready for big transformation in the wake of post-Article 370 period, more in the economic fields where it has been a laggard for various political reasons for years together.

These observations were made by Dr Kuldeep Agnihotri, Vice Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh, while delivering key note address during a seminar organized by Sanskriti Samvad Foundation, here today on the topic “Changing Face of J&K”.

Prof J P Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu, presided over the function while Mohan Singh Sudan, president and CEO, Chamber of International Trade and Industry (CITI), delivered special presentation.

Dr Agnihotri underlined how the political idiom of the State has undergone a major transformation in which people are finding their meaningful participation. He said that the recent DDCA elections in J&K established that people are not concerned about Article 370, they wanted development, growth, and peace.

He said the number of seats Gupkar group received would not be an appropriate assessment of the election. “But it largely explained that people wanted to look beyond their exploitation and they are looking for a life beyond terrorism”, he added. He said development works were deliberately held back due to political reasons but the DDCA elections have demonstrated that people want to grow beyond that.

Prof JP Sharma, in his presidential address, suggested that in spite of the fact that J&K had many geographical disadvantages, there is an urgent need to turn a new chapter in farming and related dairy activities.

Mohan Singh harped on new vistas that have opened after the restoration of peace in J&K. He underlined the need for agriculture to go global and said new systems of marketing should be developed and like smart cities, the concept of smart villages should be promoted for holistic growth and development of farmers. He wanted J&K to develop wellness tourism for the revival of industry.

This was the first seminar organised by the Chandigarh-based Sanskrit Samvad Foundation, an NGO engaged in building a narrative on nationalistic and cultural issues.