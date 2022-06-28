In a special gesture, UAE President receives PM Modi at airport

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 28: In a special gesture, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan came to the airport here to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

“I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

PM Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a special visit to pay personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler.

Along with the UAE President, members of the royal family came to welcome at the airport to meet and interact with PM Modi.

“UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and members of the royal family all the way to the airport to meet and to interact with the PM Modi here itself so that the PM did not have to go all the way to the city,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister reached UAE after attending the G7 summit held in Schloss Elmau.

He will pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Khalifa Al Nahyan, who passed away in May, served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 2004.

After his death, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was sworn in as the new President of the UAE. During his visit, PM Modi will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election.

This will be PM Modi’s first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Addressing a briefing ahead of PM Modi’s visit to UAE, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra earlier said security, education and investment are among areas of discussion between India and UAE and bilateral relations are “dynamic, robust, and widespread”.

“Energy security is an important pillar of our relations. People-to-people connect is another aspect. Security, environment, education and investment are other areas of discussion between the two countries,” he said.

Answering a query about controversial remarks of a suspended BJP leader, he said, “as far as Prophet issue is concerned, almost all Middle East countries have an understanding of India’s position. We’ve communicated our stand on various platforms. I don’t think that will be taken forward anymore.” (Agencies)