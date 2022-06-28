JAMMU, JUNE 28: The Government has established a Divisional Control Room in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to facilitate the Shri Amarnathji Yatries- 2022 and notified the list and Contact Numbers of the officials attending the Control Room on rotation basis.
For any query or help, the people/ pilgrims can contact on the Landline Phone number 0191-2478993 of the Control Room.
The pilgrims can also contact Ashish Singh Manhas, Incharge Divisional Control Room on Mob No 7006457521; Ajay Sharma on Mob No 7006114365; Rohit Khajuria on Mob No 7780974761; Ashish Raina on Mob No 9797410374; Ashwani Kumar on Mob No 7006673804; Shubam Sharma on Mob No 7889368004; Rahul Mehta on Mob No 9622290544; Abhinav Khajuria on Mob No 7006518034, Varun Slathia on Mob No 7006181898 and Davinder Kumar on Mob No 9086132714
Divisional Control Room established in Div Com Office Jammu to facilitate pilgrims
JAMMU, JUNE 28: The Government has established a Divisional Control Room in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to facilitate the Shri Amarnathji Yatries- 2022 and notified the list and Contact Numbers of the officials attending the Control Room on rotation basis.