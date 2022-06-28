Divisional Control Room established in Div Com Office Jammu to facilitate pilgrims

JAMMU, JUNE 28: The Government has established a Divisional Control Room in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to facilitate the Shri Amarnathji Yatries- 2022 and notified the list and Contact Numbers of the officials attending the Control Room on rotation basis.

For any query or help, the people/ pilgrims can contact on the Landline Phone number 0191-2478993 of the Control Room.

The pilgrims can also contact Ashish Singh Manhas, Incharge Divisional Control Room on Mob No 7006457521; Ajay Sharma on Mob No 7006114365; Rohit Khajuria on Mob No 7780974761; Ashish Raina on Mob No 9797410374; Ashwani Kumar on Mob No 7006673804; Shubam Sharma on Mob No 7889368004; Rahul Mehta on Mob No 9622290544; Abhinav Khajuria on Mob No 7006518034, Varun Slathia on Mob No 7006181898 and Davinder Kumar on Mob No 9086132714