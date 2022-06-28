2 shot dead close to LoC fence in Keran Kupwara: Army

Srinagar, June 28: Two people who had allegedly gone to receive an arms cache along the Line of Control (LoC) and facilitate infiltration were killed in an exchange of fire in Keran sector of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said

Police identified the two slain as Majid Chechi and Samsudin Beigh and their bodies were found close to the fence in the sector.

“As reported by Army at approx 0015hrs (12.15 am), on 28th June some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in general area India Gate – Bichu in Keran sector of Kupwara by (its)own fence patrol party. The suspected movement was challenged by Army’s patrol party. On being challenged, fire was drawn on own party from the fence side which was retaliated. On search, two individuals were found dead on own side of fence,” a police spokesman said.

“The two were in possession of four AK rifles, eight magazines and two packets of narcotics whereas two more AK rifles along with magazines and four grenades were found on the other side of fence,” he said

“It is believed that both the individuals identified as Majid Chechi & Samsudin Beigh had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of terrorists in the general area of Rauta Nar at fence,” the spokesman said.

Police said war-like stores and narcotics was recovered in the operation.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation taken up.

Last week Brigadier Tapas Kumar Mishra of Army’s 268 Infantry Brigade- that mans nearly 60 km of LoC in Keran- had said the militants had tried to infiltrate this year in the sector but they intercepted them twice.

“There are no reports of any successful infiltration from our area,” Brigadier Mishra had said last week. (Agencies)