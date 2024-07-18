Impressive procession taken out on 10th Moharram

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: An impressive procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his 72 companions who laid down their lives in the battle of Karbala was taken out from Imam Bargah Sofi Shah Peer Mitha here, today on 10th Moharram.

Thousands of Shia mourners reciting Marsiya and Nowa enroute joined the procession which was organized by Anjuman-e- Imamia Jammu in which mourners from different regions of J&K participated to pay homage to Imam Hussain grandson of Prophet Mohammad who attained martyrdom in battle of Karbala to fight against the oppressor.

A brief Majlis was delivered by Moulana Syed Safdar Hussain Bakiri Nowgama Sadat. In his address he stressed upon the teachings of Imam Hussain and why it is important to follow the path of Karbala. After passing through the traditional route the procession culminated at Karbala complex Wazarat road where Majlis –e-Gariban was also delivered by Syed Safdar Hussain Bakiri.

A procession was also taken out from New Plots by Anjuman-e-Haidery , New Plots under the patronage of Adul Sameer Qureshi and merged with the main procession at imam Bargah Sofi Shah Peer Mitha.

A Shabihey Zuljinah was also taken out and thousands of mourners and devotees from other religions attended the procession to take blessings.

Addressing the media president, Anjuman-e-Imamia, Jammu Syed Amanat Shah said that on this day Imam Hussain and his 72 companions laid their lives and saved humanity and the values of Islam, battling against the tyranny of Yazid –the ruler and Caliph of Muslim Ummah at that time.

Sohail Kazmi Waqf Board Member and senior journalist while addressing the media said that it is duty of every Muslim to spread the message of Imam Hussain that we should never bow down in front of oppressor. He highly complimented Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha and the administration for their role and support during all the days of Moharram.

Prof Sujat Khan , general secretary, Anjuman said Ashore gives a message to entire humanity that it should stand firm against the oppressor and never forego its responsibilities even though people need to sacrifice their lives for the cause of humanity.

Vice president, Anjuman-e- Imamia Syed Afaq Hussain Kazmi said that the Anjuman is thankful to all organizations for extending their full cooperation and support during the procession by installing different stalls as refreshment for the mourners.

While delivering the vote of thanks, vice president Anjuman extended his compliments to Anjuman-e-Haidery, Anjuman-e-Hussaini, Kargil Colony Bathindi, All Ladakh Muslim Students Association Jammu (ALMSAJ) , administration of MESWL and people from Poonch, Rajouri, Gursai, Surankote, Mandi, Chanderkot and Kashmir for showing exemplary discipline during the procession.