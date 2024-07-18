Mahajan inaugurates Diagnostic Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: BJP Health and Medical Cell Convener J&K, Puneet Mahajan here today inaugurated Shivayu Diagnostic Collection Centre, an authorized collection point of Labcorp Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, in Talab Tillo.

Speaking on the occasion Mahajan extended best wishes to the owner Rakesh Bhan for this new venture and wished him success.

He praised the initiative, highlighting its potential to significantly enhance healthcare services in the region. “The establishment of Shivayu Diagnostic Collection Centre is a remarkable step towards improving healthcare accessibility and quality in Talab Tillo. With the expertise of Labcorp Diagnostics, this Center will provide reliable and timely diagnostic services to our community,” said Mahajan.

The event was attended by BJP Talab Tillo Mandal vice president, Deepak Kumar and Health and Medical Cell Co-convener, Bharat Bhushan Padha.

Mahajan emphasized BJP’s commitment to enhance healthcare infrastructure across J&K.