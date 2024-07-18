Lakshadweep Administrator thanks Dr Jitendra for world’s first ‘desalination’ drinking water plant

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 17: Administrator of Lakshadweep, Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Praful Patel called on Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh here today to express gratification for initiatives such as installing world’s first of its kind “Desalination Plant” for drinking water by National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai under the aegis of Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Patel thanked Minister Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh for the World’s first Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant which has brought huge relief by providing clean drinking water to people of the Union Territory. Total 9 Desalination Plants are approved of which are 7 operational and one more will be operationalized in the coming weeks. The capacity of each of these LTTD units is around 1 lakh litre of potable water per day which will be increased to 1.5 lakh litres per day in the coming time.

The LTTD technology uses the naturally available temperature difference in oceans, evaporating the surface water at low pressure and condensing the resultant vapour with deep sea cold water at 12oC, obtained from about 400 m depth. The technology is indigenous, environmentally friendly and easy to operate. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government for approving Two airports.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “Two airports will prove to be a boon for Eco-tourism and development in Lakshadweep.” He highlighted the development journey since 2014 of the Union Territory and reforms brought in schools, colleges and other social sectors such as Hospitals and Local self Governing bodies.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh informed Praful Patel that two re-mineralization plants are being made operational which will add the essential salts evaporated during the desalination process. Other desalination units/plants will also be provided with similar re-mineralization facility in course of time, he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that a team of doctors from SRM Institute, based on local health records 6 months before and after installation of Kavaratti plant observed that the incidence of water borne diseases reduced by 90% (200 to 8) highlighting the health benefits and impact of provision of potable water. He also assured that these indigenous technological developments will prove to be a landmark and increased the pace of development and promote tourism in the Union Territory.