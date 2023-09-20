Impostor ‘Treats’ Patient At Srinagar’s Premier Maternity Hospital For 3 Days

Srinagar, Sept 20: In a shocking incident, an impostor, posing as a doctor, “treated” patients at Srinagar’s premier maternity hospital for 3 days before he was arrested on Wednesday

Official sources said that the impostor observed female patients in the labour room of Lal Ded hospital for 3 days.

This breach of security has shocked the general public as it endangered the lives of patients at the hospital where patients are brought from all over the Valley with maternity issues in emergency.

Medical Superintendent, Dr Muzaffar Sherwani said that the impostor was found in the hospital’s labour room, where he was conducting rounds and examining patients.

When confronted, the impostor said that he was a doctor from Anantnag’s Dialgam area and claimed to be a cardiologist. “When we asked him for documents to prove his qualifications, he was unable to do so. We called the police and he was arrested,” he said.

Dr Sherwani said that an audit of the security at the hospital has been ordered to ascertain how such a serious breach of security went unnoticed.

Police said that the detained impostor does not belong to Anantnag district, but actually belongs to Ganderbal.

“He seems to have some mental health issues. Police has called his family to ascertain the facts,” a source said. (Agencies)