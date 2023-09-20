JAMMU, Sept 20: Two alleged inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested and heroin was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Tuesday, officials said. They were arrested in the Samba area during a routine check, they said.
A case has been registered against the accused — Israr Talib and Kannav Magotra alias Kannu, they said.
The two men were allegedly involved in illicit heroin smuggling from Samba to Jammu and Rajouri districts, officials said. (Agencies)
Two Inter-State Drug Smugglers Arrested With Heroin In J&K’s Samba
JAMMU, Sept 20: Two alleged inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested and heroin was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Tuesday, officials said. They were arrested in the Samba area during a routine check, they said.