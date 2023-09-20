Two Inter-State Drug Smugglers Arrested With Heroin In J&K’s Samba

JAMMU, Sept 20: Two alleged inter-state narcotic smugglers were arrested and heroin was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Tuesday, officials said. They were arrested in the Samba area during a routine check, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused — Israr Talib and Kannav Magotra alias Kannu, they said.

The two men were allegedly involved in illicit heroin smuggling from Samba to Jammu and Rajouri districts, officials said. (Agencies)