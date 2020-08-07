Imminent need to make agri more efficient, profitable, productive for food, nutrition security: VP

CHENNAI : There was imminent need to make agriculture more efficient, resilient, profitable and productive to ensure food and nutrition security to millions of people, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.

In his virtual inaugural address at a conference on “Science for Resilient Food, Nutrition and Livelihoods: Contemporary Challenges” organised by the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) here, Mr Naidu said pre-harvest and post-harvest losses have to be minimized.

Stressing the need for improving the market infrastructure and the national road and transportation network, he said farmers should be able to get their produce from the farm gates to markets at reasonable cost.

We must step up investments in improved storage, processing and preservation to retain the nutritional value of food products, rather than investing in highly processed foods, he added.

”If we are to ensure food and nutrition security to millions, there is an imminent need to make agriculture more efficient, resilient, profitable and productive”, Mr Naidu said.

Food, agriculture and trade policies have to be constantly reviewed and updated to suit the times. ”We must also reorient our agricultural priorities towards more nutrition-sensitive food”, the Vice-President said.

