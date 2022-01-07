IMD issued red alert, predicts heavy to very heavy rain, snow in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 8: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rain/snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir for January 7, officials said.

“IMD issues a Red Colour (be vigilant) weather warning for J&K for January 7,” an official said.

Currently, it is snowing in Srinagar and most places of Kashmir valley besides hilly areas of Jammu, while raining at a few places of Jammu region.

“Expect further increase in rain/snow intensity as the day progresses with the main intensity of heavy to very heavy rain/snow during 7th (night) and January 8th,” he said and added, “There would be gradual improvement from January 9th Morning onwards in J&K.

The MeT official said the weather system may affect surface and air transportation, mainly on Saturday. “It may cause an avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots.”

The MeT office has urged people not to venture in avalanche prone areas, follow traffic advisory seriously as well as maintain proper ventilation of their rooms.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degree Celsius against the normal minus 1.9 degree Celsius during this period of the season and also received a rainfall of 3.1 mm till 0830 hours, a MeT office said.

Famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded minus 5.5 degree Celsius which was 2.3 degree Celsius above normal against the minus 7.8 degree Celsius during this time of season. It has also received 2.5 cms of snow and 2.8 mm of rain overnight till 0830 hours.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir has recorded as minus 0.4 degree Celsius and it also received 0.4 cms of snow and 2.2 mm of rain till 0830 hours today. (AGENCIES)