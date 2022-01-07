FCS&CA Jammu Rural-I bags Silver SKOCH Award

JAMMU, JAN 7: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Jammu Rural-I earned recognition at national level as it has been awarded Silver SKOCH award for End to End Computerisation of Public Distribution System Operations.

The scheme ‘End to End Computerisation of PDS Operations’ was launched as part of Public Distribution System reforms.

The aim of the scheme was to digitize the beneficiary database, automation of Fair Price Shops and Computerisation of Supply Chain Management. The major achievements of the Department after the implementation of the scheme are 100% Aadhar Seeding of beneficiaries, installation of Point of Sale Devices at Fair Price Shops and ration distribution through biometric authentication.

Assistant Director, FCS&CA Jammu Rural I Sonam Verma, give the credit for receiving the award to the concerted efforts and role of the higher authorities, district administration, all the employees of the Department, Fair Price Shop Dealers, PRI members and beneficiaries of the Department.