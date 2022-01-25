I’m fortunate to have some legends from the past to whom I can look forward: Temba Bavuma

We’ve got to look at the future now, and Temba is going to be a big part of that,” De Kock said. “You don’t just become a great leader overnight, but it’s nice to see him take some ownership of it in this series.

“He has got a lot of energy, and he’s been great.”

When Bavuma was handed the limited-overs captaincy in late 2020, he did so with South Africa No. 7 on the Test rankings and having just lost an away series against Zimbabwe.

It’s a different style that has since characterized Bavuma’s leadership.

The soft-spoken 31-year-old might not have the charisma or showmanship of du Plessis, but he has shown himself to be a man who doesn’t shy away from hard work or making tough decisions.

By picking Bavuma as ODI skipper, Cricket South Africa has made it clear that they believe their best chance of regaining their place among the world’s top teams lies with him.

Until March, Bavuma was unexpectedly appointed captain of the Proteas 50over and T20 teams.

“It wasn’t what I expected,” Bavuma said. “There is anxiety and fear about me taking the team to the next level.

“I have to say that the field is still young with white teams. But I’ve enjoyed it so far.

This appointment seems to be historic as Bavuma became the first black captain of the South African cricket team.

However, his appointment is due to his experience in the setup and his close relationship with some of his teammates.

“I’m lucky that most of the boys, especially the seniors, I’ve been playing with since I was in school,” he said. “We understand each other and above all respect there.

“I spend much time with KG [Rabada] on and off the pitch. Shamo [Tabraiz Shamsi] and Quinton [de Kock] too. They are essential players to maintain a good relationship as captains.

“We are fortunate to have some legends from the past that I can also name. JP Duminy was in the T20 management camp, and he added to the team’s brains. He has a brain. superhuman, and I gave him the idea

But some more important than all of that was his ability to stamp his authority on a team he never expected.

“The better you know yourself, the less likely you are to be influenced by what others say about you,” says Bavuma.

“Boys don’t need motivation anymore,” Bavuma said. “You’re up against a team like India.

“We’re keen to build on this win in the Test series as India has generally outperformed us in recent years. They have some of the best players on the planet. capable of performing well in all conditions.

“We understand the fierce competition between the teams. These are the series you want to join and the competitors you want to try your hand at.