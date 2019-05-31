IIM Sirmaur organizes capacity building programme for Himachal Govt officials

Excelsior Correspondent

SIRMAUR (HP), May 31: Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur organized a Management Development Programme (MDP) on “Data Analytics for Advanced Research” for the officials of Economic & Statistics Department, Himachal Pradesh at IIM Sirmaur Campus at Paonta Sahib.

This was a short term, customised, capacity building programme for the participants, who joined from different districts across the State of Himachal Pradesh. The prime objective of this programme was to train the participants in Advanced Data Analytics techniques required for analysis, interpretations and drawing inferences from collected data.

Prof Vikas Kumar (Faculty- Marketing Management, IIM Sirmaur) & Prof Pradipta Patra (Faculty- Decision Sciences, IIM Sirmaur) were the MDP coordinators and chief resource persons for delivering the sessions.

The 5 day long development programme, which concluded today, imparted training in basics and advanced concepts of analytics so as to enhance skills in data mining and machine learning. Besides, practical training in data analysis tools like SPSS etc was also imparted. As feedback gathered towards end of the programme, the participants expressed their satisfaction about the content and delivery of the MDP.

During the closing ceremony today , the participants received certificates from Professor Neelu Rohmetra, Director, IIM Sirmaur. Speaking on the occasion, Professor Neelu Rohmetra congratulated everyone associated with the successful completion of the MDP. She further mentioned that IIM Sirmaur would look forward to organise and host similar customised programmes on varied themes in collaboration with the State Government of Himachal Pradesh. She further added that IIM Sirmaur is committed to serve the regional requirements and bridge any competence and skill gaps by way of organising such like programmes.