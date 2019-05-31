Auto rickshaws remain off road for third consecutive day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Thousands of auto rickshaws plying in different areas of Jammu District remained off the road for the third consecutive day over fare fixation.

Hundreds of auto rickshaws drivers assembled near Press Club Jammu here and raised slogans in favour of their demands. They took out protest rally and blocked the vehicular movement on the Tawi Bridge.

Click here to watch video

While talking to the media persons, an auto rickshaw driver demanded Rs 50 meter down for two kilometers.

“We demand Rs 50 meter down for first two kilometers and for third kilometer onwards, Government can fix Rs 25 per kilometer to which we have no objection”, he added.

He stated that for the past three days they are on strike, but Government has turned blind eye towards their demand.

“Our families are at the verge of starvation and no one from the administration is bothered about our lives”, he said.

He said that the Traffic Police cops and officials of RTO Jammu are harassing them by one way or other and are imposing heavy challan on them, he asserted.

“We appealed to the Governor to intervene and redress our fare fixation demand in the shortest possible time, otherwise we will protest in aggressive manner and for any untoward incident, the administration will be responsible”, he stated.

Another protestor said that the rates fixed by the Government are not acceptable to them. “We demand Rs 50 meter down for two kilometers”, he added.

Meanwhile, President Jammu West Assembly Movement Sunil Dimple also joined the protestors and demanded immediate solution to the fare fixation demand of the auto rickshaw drivers.