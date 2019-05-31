220 young soldiers become members of Army family in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, May 31: Emotional scenes were on Friday witnessed when 220 soldiers became proud members of Ladakh Scouts Regiment of the Army here, a Defence Ministry spokesman said.

He said a spectacular Attestation Parade was held at The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh to mark the entry of 220 well trained recruits into the Ladakh Scouts Regiment as young soldiers.

It was indeed a proud moment for the kin of these recruits who had arrived from far flung areas to witness the grand ceremony. On this occasion, the young soldiers also paid homage to the martyrs of the Regiment during a wreath laying ceremony conducted at the Regimental War Memorial.

The impressive ceremony conducted in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army was reviewed by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, GOC Fire & Fury Corps and Colonel of the Regiment, JAKRIF & Ladakh Scouts.

It was attended by a spectrum of civil and military dignitaries including two erstwhile Colonels of the Regiment, War Heroes of the Regiment and parents of the recruits, Col Rajesh Kalia said.

The young soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took oath in unison to serve the nation. The Reviewing Officer congratulated them for the impressive parade and urged them to devote their life in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army.

He also complimented the parents of the young soldiers on having motivated their wards to join the Regiment.

He exhorted the young soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence in all spheres and take a solemn vow to uphold the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirit signified by the ethos of the Indian Army.

The young Riflemen were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during training. ‘Gaurav Padaks’ were presented to the proud parents whose wards joined the Regiment as young soldiers.