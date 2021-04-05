IGP reviews security situation in Doda distt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh visited Doda district to take stock of security situation, crime position and other allied things of Policing, besides held a joint interaction with various associations and religious committees of district this afternoon.

He was accompanied by the DIG DKR Range Abdul Jabbar, SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed and other police officers of the district. During the crime meeting, details of cases under investigation were discussed with the SHOs and supervisory officers. Ways and means to improve the conviction rate was also discussed. Officers were assigned specific targets for completion of trial.

Later, the DGP held a joint interaction with various associations and religious committees of Doda viz. Vyapar Mandal, Transport Association, Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Seerat Committee and made an appeal for maintenance of law & order, brotherhood and communal harmony in the district.

The participants while expressing concern over the new wave of COVID-19 which is quite alarming, urged the Police/Civil administration to start preparation for handling this challenging situation in the coming days. The participant also highlighted the issue of traffic congestion in Doda town.

IGP Jammu Zone gave patient hearing to the issues and assured their redressal within shortest possible time to the participants.