MP Kunwar Danish calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 5: Member Parliament (Lok Sabha) Amroha, Kunwar Danish Ali today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The MP discussed with the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance. He also shared his views on the present development scenario of the UT.

The Lt Governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir is heading towards a new era of development and prosperity.

J&K is witnessing a wave of positive change with the Government taking several reformative measures for socio-economic development, besides empowering the people of the UT, he added.