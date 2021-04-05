Mother-son charred to death in midnight blaze

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 5: A 35-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son were today charred to death after an overnight fire broke out in a house in Haftchinar area of Srinagar.

Officials said that the fire broke out at midnight and quickly engulfed three adjoining houses, a shop and a nearby godown.

The officials said that a woman and her son were found inside a bathroom and were shifted to SMHS hospital where they were declared as brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Ajmeera Sheikh, 35, wife of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh and their son as Abbas Sheikh aged 5.

Fire & Emergency officials said that after they received a panic call, they moved the men and machinery swiftly and reached the site falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Shergari. In this regard, police have registered a case and the investigation has been set in motion.

Abdul Rashid, a local said that around 6 houses have been damaged in the fire and that all the families that were affected by the fire have lost everything and have been left with what they were wearing.