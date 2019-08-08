IGP reviews security scenario in Kishtwar, Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 8: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh visited districts Kishtwar and Doda to review the present security scenario and law and order situation in the districts.

During the visit, he conducted on the spot assessment and reviewed the present security scenario in both the districts in view of the present situation in the State as well as in Jammu region.

Singh held meetings with officers of Police, Civil administration, Army and representatives of CAPF and advised them to maintain highest level of alertness and professionalism while dealing with any kind of situation.

IGP Jammu also took a round of Kishtwar City and checked the deployment on ground and briefed the officers to maintain highest level of alertness to foil the nefarious designs of Anti-National Elements and Anti Social Elements. The officers were also directed to keep close surveillance over the activities of OGWs, mischief mongers, miscreants and trouble creators so that law and order is maintained at any cost.

During visit, Singh interacted with the civil society and made an appeal for maintenance of law and order in their respective areas.