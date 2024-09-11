IGP reviews security preparedness for polls

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 10: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir VK Birdi today visited Anantnag to review the security preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections.

A police spokesman said that he conducted a thorough assessment, underlining the importance of maintaining strict vigilance and a no-tolerance approach towards any complacency in security measures.

The spokesman said that during the review, IGP Kashmir stressed the need for a robust and impenetrable security grid to ensure peaceful and safe elections. He directed officers to dismantle terrorist networks and crack down on any support systems, reinforcing the commitment to create a secure environment for the polls.

DIG South Kashmir Range, Javid Iqbal Matoo delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation, covering all aspects of election security, including deployment strategies and contingency plans. “The presentation showcased the readiness of the officers to manage the electoral process with heightened security measures,” he said.

“The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Commander Ist Sector RR, DIG CRPF Anantnag/Awantipora, DIG BSF, DIG ITBP, and all District SSPs of South Kashmir,” he said.

In addition to the review meeting, IGP Kashmir inspected various camping locations in Anantnag district to assess the security arrangements and facilities for personnel stationed there. He interacted with officers and personnel, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and preparedness to ensure a peaceful and secure Election process, reads the statement.