NC-Cong are dynastic parties, they looted resources of J&K: Reddy

JK people got justice after abrogation of 370: Thakur

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Sept 10: Union Minister, G Kishan Reddy who is also party’s election Incharge of J&K and former Minister and sitting MP, Anurag Thakur today lambasted the Congress and National Conference (NC) for their “unholy pre poll alliance” and dared them to restore the Article 370 and 35 A in the UT of J&K.

The two leaders were talking to reporters on the sidelines of two separate election rallies at Akhnoor and R S Pura near here, today.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who accompanied BJP candidate from Akhnoor, Mohan Lal Bhagat in filing the nomination papers today lambasted both NC and Congress for their pre poll alliance and claims of restoring the controversial Article 370 and 35 A which was abrogated by Narendra Modi Government to take J&K on the path of progress and prosperity.

Terming NC-Congress alliance unholy, Reddy said that they are dynastic and corrupt parties who looted resources of the erstwhile State during their rule. They snatched rights of people including SCs, STs, women and refugees and these rights were restored after abrogation of Article 370 by Modi Government and Dr B R Ambedkar’s Constitution was fully implemented in J&K after seven long decades, he added.

He said “Now they want to restore the 370 and 35 A and snatch the rights given to SCs, STs, weaker sections, women and refugees by Modi Government and restricting implementation of Indian Constitution in the J&K which will not be allowed by BJP at any cost’’.

Reddy expressed his hope and trust that the people of J&K will reject these two dynastic parties and give BJP a massive mandate so that the J&K continues its march on the path of progress and development.

Reddy said in coming days, J&K will make further progress in all spheres of life as earlier Panchayat elections were not held for a long time and after BJP Government, for the first time, held three tier elections of democratic institutions in the erstwhile State, the funds were directly transferred from Central Government for the development of Panchcayats.

He, while lambasting the NC leaders, said that Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son are giving confusing statements. “Sometimes they say that they will contest elections and sometimes they say that they will not contest the elections. Sometimes they say Article 370 should be abrogated and sometimes they said it should be restored,’’ he added.

Reddy said BJP Government after coming to power in J&K will fully focus on development. It will provide five kgs of ration free of cost to poor people and construction of roads in the UT will be given more thrust. He said the work on Jammu metro will also be started after the formation of the Government in the UT.

Talking to reporters during the election rally of BJP candidate, Dr Narinder Singh Raina from Jammu South constituency at R S Pura today former Minister and senior party leader, Anurag Thakur said the massive public participation in the rally indicated that his party will win this seat with highest margin.

He said BJP has rid the people of the controversial Article 370 and 35 A which impeded development in the erstwhile State and encouraged separatists. He said BJP gave justice to Valmiki Samaj, West Pak refugees and STs and Paharis. It is for the first time that under Modi Government nine seats were reserved for STs in the UT Assembly who were deprived of the same during last many decades by NC and Congress Governments, he added.

He said the Narendra Modi led Government deserves credit for restoring peace in trouble –torn J&K UT and taking it on the path of development and progress. He said construction of AIIMS, new Medical Colleges and boosting tourism trade is the greatest achievement of Modi rule.

He said after BJP comes to power in the UT with the double engine Government it will give more impetus to development.

He, while taking a dig at Congress and its leaders’ “false and misleading statements” on restoration of peace in J&K, said it would not have been possible for leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi to play with snow at Gulmarg had Modi Government not created conducive atmosphere in Kashmir and weeded out terrorism from Valley.

Lambasting Congress and other opposition parties, he said that they even question hanging of mastermind of Parliament attack Afzal Guru and even put a question mark on Supreme Court on his hanging which is unfortunate.

Thakur also criticised the Congress for defaming Hindus by coining the word Hindu terrorism and said this way party was defaming Hindus of the country. By granting more powers to erstwhile State of J&K they ( Congress) sowed the seeds of separatism in J&K, he alleged.