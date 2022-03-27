IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar visits slain SPO’s family, pays condolences

Srinagar, March 27: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Sunday visited the family of slain Special Police Officer (SPO) Ishfaq Ahmad and paid heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family who lost two family members in a terrorist attack, the police said.

The IGP was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) CKR Srinagar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam.

“IGP Kashmir accompanied by DIG CKR Sgr and SSP Budgam visited the family of Martyr Ishfaq Ahmad and paid heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members who lost 2 family members in the terrorist attack. IGP Kashmir assured them that the whole police parivaar stands with the bereaved family,” the Kashmir Police Zone tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the last rites of the slain SPO and his brother took place amid a huge crowd of people in Budgam district.

Both of them had been attacked by terrorists in Chadbugh village in Budgam district on Saturday.

“SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan (a student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam. Later, both Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother succumbed to their injuries. Later, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was started by the security forces. Further details follow,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. (Agencies)