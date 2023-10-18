IGP Jammu visits Samba, addresses key issues

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 17: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, in his maiden visit to Samba District since assuming office, conducted a series of engagements.

The visit included a ceremonial guard of honour, a darbar of officials, a police-public meeting, and a crime review meeting.

A statement said that Anand Jain received a warm welcome at the District Police Headquarters, Samba, where he was greeted by SSP Samba, Benam Tosh, Additional SP Samba, Surinder Choudhary, SDPOs, SHOs, and other officers.

During the Darbar, the IGP Jammu Zone attentively listened to the concerns and reports of officers and officials of District Police Samba. His focus was on promptly addressing the genuine grievances.

In a police-public meeting held at the District Police Headquarters, a substantial number of residents, including prominent citizens, social workers, intellectuals, PRIs, and other respected individuals, attended. The interaction aimed to strengthen the bond between the police and the public.

Furthermore, IGP Jammu Zone, also head of the ACB J&K, chaired a crime review meeting. He issued strict directives to eradicate the heroin menace in the district, particularly ‘chitta,’ by taking legal action against all involved in the supply chain. The local police officers were instructed to thoroughly investigate NDPS cases and uncover the networks of drug smugglers.

IGP Anand Jain emphasized the importance of a people-friendly approach and called for honest and dedicated service to the community during the Darbar of officials. He urged officers to treat complainants at police stations with patience and respect, regardless of their status.

In his address at the police-public meeting, IGP Anand Jain assured the public of regular gatherings to tackle issues related to crime, drug abuse, and terrorism. He also mentioned the initiation of a dedicated helpline to raise awareness about drug abuse among the youth and provide counselling services.

The visit of the Inspector General of Police to Samba underscores the commitment of the Jammu Zone Police to engage with the community, address concerns, and enhance the overall safety and security of the district.