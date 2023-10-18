115 fresh dengue cases reported

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: One hundred fifteen fresh cases of dengue were reported today from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of cases so far this year to 3709.

A Health official said that 75 cases were reported today from Jammu district alone while 15 cases were reported from Samba, 11 from Udhampur, 5 from Ramban, 3 from Kathua, 2 each from Rajouri and Reasi districts, 1 from Poonch and 1 from outside J&K. The positive patients include 102 adults and 13 children, he added.

He said maximum 2497 cases reported so far are from Jammu district followed by Udhampur district with 424 cases, Kathua with 281 cases and Samba with 250 cases each. “There were 70 cases in Rajouri, 41 in Reasi, 37 in Ramban, 29 in Doda, 24 in Poonch, 4 in Kishtwar, 19 in Kashmir and 29 from other parts of the country,” the official said.

The official further informed that a total of 1216 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospitals till date and of these, 1090 have been discharged and 94 patients are still under treatment.

“The dengue cases are rising with each day,” the official said, and advised that citizens should ensure no stagnation of water in and around their houses as mosquitoes responsible for dengue breed in stagnant water.