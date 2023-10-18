2 ACF posted in Municipal Corporations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Forest Department has ordered transfer of two Assistant Conservators of Forest and their posting in the Municipal Corporations on deputation basis.

Mohammad Rashid Manhas, who was holding the charge of District Soil Conservation Officer, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Conservator of Forests, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

Mohammad Latief Bhat, who was holding the charge of Divisional Forest Officer, Research Forest Division, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Incharge Assistant Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).