Andrabi reviews arrangements for Annual Urs of Peer Dastgir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board and Minister of State, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today chaired review meeting with Srinagar administration in connection with arrangements on the Annual Urs of Peer Dastgir (RA).

The meeting was held at Waqf Central office in Srinagar which was attended by representatives of Srinagar Administration, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, KPDCL, JAL Shakti, Police, Traffic Police, Regional Transport Office, Fire & Emergency Services, Health Services, R&B along with the concerned Waqf Board officers.

Dr Andrabi emphasized on the coordinated effort of all the departments with the nodal role of Waqf Board to ensure fool proof arrangements at Dargah-e-Dastgir Sahib at Khanyar and at Soura. A productive discussion took place and a road map was finalised for the smooth functioning of all the departments during this program.

“Earlier Waqf used to be working in coordination with political parties and the political families and now we are working in coordination with all concerned departments so that people get requisite facilities”, Dr Andrabi told medias persons after meeting.

She said it was great to watch that people are now cooperating with the Waqf Board in all our initiatives. Andrabi congratulated the people on Urs-e-Dastgir Sahib.

Syed Ahmad Kataria (ADC Srinagar), AM Salroo (XEn, KPDCL), Syed Abdul Qasim (Jt Commissioner, SMC), Dr M Tariq (CMO Srinagar), Aqub Hussain (AD, F&ES), Mehboobul Haq (DySP Traffic), Imtiyaz Ahmad SDPO Khanyar, Azhar Rashid (SDPO Hazratbal Soura), Syed Sleeth Shah (DySP HQ), Mohd Amin Shah (AEE), Nissar Ahmad from PDD, Abdul Hameed from SMC among others participated in the meeting.