IGP Jammu reviews security, crime scenario in Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Dec 9: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, today conducted a comprehensive review of crime, security scenario, and the law & order situation in District Kishtwar.

The high-level meeting included supervisory officers, Station House Officers (SHOs), and investigating officers at DPL Kishtwar, with DIG Doda-Kishtwar Range, Dr Sunil Gupta, accompanying the IGP.

A statement said that the meeting delved into detailed discussions on significant cases across police stations in the district.

It said that the IGP Jammu Zone emphasized the need for special efforts in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, particularly focusing on heroin (Chitta), and urged officers to investigate forward and backward links to eradicate the drug menace.

Detailed instructions were provided to investigating and supervisory officers to enhance the quality of investigations, ensuring efficient case handling and prosecution.

The IGP Jammu stressed the implementation of the beat system, emphasizing that all police activities should be executed through beats.

Station House Officers were directed to prioritize specific cases in their jurisdiction, putting personal efforts into ensuring witness attendance during trials.

The status of crime meetings at the district level was reviewed, with officers instructed to conduct regular crime meetings in their respective areas for improved investigation quality.

During the meeting, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal delivered a Power Point Presentation, providing insights into overall crime, the present security scenario, and operational and law & order grid in the district.

A significant development included the inauguration of an “AI-based Facial Recognition System” by IGP Jammu, aimed at tracing and monitoring criminals, terrorists, overground workers (OGWs), surrendered/released terrorists, drug peddlers, and individuals evading arrests.

The meeting concluded with a Public darbar, where participants, including prominent individuals, religious heads, Trade Unions, PRIs, and members of various NGOs, raised various issues.

IGP Jammu assured immediate redressal of grievances. Additionally, a joint security review meeting was held with officers of the Army, CAPF, and sister agencies at GO’s Mess DPL Kishtwar to discuss the present security scenario of the district.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, assessed the road safety and security measures on the Batote-Kishtwar road.

The IGP Jammu inspected model naka points, vehicles plying en-route from Batote to Kishtwar and road stretches prone to accidents on various counts.

While checking overloading in the passenger vehicles, the IGP Jammu directed all the concerned to take stern action against the violators.

The IGP also reviewed the progress of installation of CCTV cameras and other safety devices in passenger busses in the hilly areas and directed the officers to make special efforts in this regard.

The officers were also directed to take stringent action against the erring drivers, and traffic violators indulging in alteration of seating capacity in the passenger vehicles.

While checking the model naka points at Baggar in District Doda and Drabshalla in District Kishtwar, the IGP Jammu monitored the fitted CCTV cameras and gave on-the-spot directions to the police personnel deployed there.

He further emphasized identifying hotspots and placing proper crash barriers, signages, and caution boards. He also directed SSPs to regularly conduct meetings with all the stakeholders like civil administration, traffic police, ARTOs, transporters, unions, and take all possible steps to curb the menace of road safety violations, resulting in frequent accidents in the hilly areas.