15 Punjab based trucks seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 9: A team of Geology and Mining Department led by District Mineral Officer (DMO), Kathua, Rajinder Singh seized a total of 15 Punjab based trucks indulged in illegal mining at midnight here, today.

On input of illegal mining activities at Taraf Tajwal areas, DMO along with mineral guards rushed to the spot and found heavy Punjab based dumpers and trucks which were lifting mineral in violation of rules of Geology and Mining Department.

Reportedly, some dumpers were loaded from Taraf Tajwal areas of Ravi river but using e-challans and GST bills of stone crushers located in other Khads which have not actually supplied the mineral.

During seizure of dumpers, agents associated with business of illegal transportation of mining material rushed to the spot and tried to forcibly take away dumpers besides abusing the department officials but Chowki Officer, Hatli rushed there to pacify the agents and drivers.

District Mineral Officer informed that the action has been initiated as per the MMDR Act of 1957 and SRO-105 of 2016 wherein powers have been delegated to officers for controlling illegal transportation and illegal mining activities.

Earlier, 30 vehicles and two heavy excavators have already been seized by the Department from Ravi river for their involvement in illegal mining and illegal transportation of mineral in last three days.

All the dumpers and trucks after seizure have been handed over to Police in charge Hatli Morh till the realization of penalty by the Geology and Mining Department.