IGP Kashmir directs hawk-eye monitoring of overall situation

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Dec 9: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi today directed officers to maintain a hawk’s eye on the overall situation and identify individuals with nefarious intentions.

These instructions were given during a security review meeting chaired by Birdi in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district to assess and enhance security measures.

The IGP also emphasized the dismantling of narcotic drug networks and stressed the need for collaboration among law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations.

He also urged the exploration of innovative technologies to augment existing security infrastructure.

During the meeting, Birdi underscored the importance of focusing on human intelligence along with technical inputs to eliminate inimical elements.

He called for stringent action against individuals or organizations supporting anti-national activities.

Additionally, he reiterated the importance of keeping a hawk’s eye on the situation to identify those with nefarious designs intent on disturbing the peace.

The meeting was attended by DIG NKR Baramulla Vivek Gupta, SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma, Addl. SP Bandipora Sandeep Bhat, and other district officers.

Birdi highlighted the commitment of law enforcement agencies to intensify operations and adopt advanced techniques to combat the drug menace.

He directed the finalization of pending cases/public complaints to provide relief to the general public and emphasized the speedy disposal of assigned investigation cases.

IGP emphasized the significance of community participation in maintaining vigilance, assuring citizens of ongoing efforts to enhance security measures.

He briefed officers on ensuring the highest standards of public safety, urging them to work impartially and take stern action against any violations of the law.