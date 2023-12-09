Kashmiri women moving forward with intention of nation’s development: PM

Modi interacts with woman milk vendor of Valley

*Also praises Kargil for welcome to VBSY despite snow

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 9: After interaction with Sarpanch Balbir Kaur of Arnia in Jammu district during last address on Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to milk vendor and VBSY beneficiary Nazia Nazir of Sheikhpora in Budgam district of the Kashmir valley.

He also appreciated the people of Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh for huge response given to the VBSY despite recent snowfall.

Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the VBSY via video conferencing today. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the Government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Interacting with Nazia Nazir, a milk vendor and VBSY beneficiary from Sheikhpora in Kashmir, the Prime Minister asked about her family members to which she replied that her husband is an auto driver and her two children attain education from Government schools in the Valley.

Modi sought to know from her about apparent changes her village has witnessed as compared to previous years, Nazia Nazir replied that the Jal Jeevan Mission proved to be a game changer with clean and safe tapped water supply reaching their homes where water issues once persisted.

Nazia thanked the Prime Minister for the benefits of LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojna, education in Government schools and extending PMGKAY for another 5 years.

Modi wanted to know about the experience and impact of the VBSY van in her village.

“The people welcomed it by rituals performed on auspicious occasions according to the Kashmiri culture,” Nazia Nazir remarked.

The Prime Minister expressed delight upon interaction with Nazia. He also expressed confidence in the women power of Kashmir, who by availing the benefits of the Government are educating their children and moving forward with the intention of the development of the nation.

“Your enthusiasm is a source of strength for me”, he said, noting the enthusiasm for VBSY in Jammu & Kashmir sends a positive message to the rest of the country.

He further added that it is a guarantee of the bright future of the new generations. He expressed satisfaction that people from around the country are joining the bandwagon of development and lauded the contributions of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

In his speech, Narendra Modi also mentioned the warm welcome received by Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

He appreciated the people of Kargil for huge response given to Sankalp Yatra despite recent snow and cold weather conditions.

In his talks with Viksit Yatra beneficiaries earlier, the Prime Minister had spoken to Sarpanch Balbir Kaur of Arnia in Jammu district.

PTI adds: Asserting that the recent assembly poll results have made it clear that ‘Modi’s guarantee’ resonates among people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said some political parties do not understand that they would achieve nothing by making “false announcements”.

In his remarks after interacting with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Modi asserted that it is necessary to win people’s hearts before winning elections and it is not right to underestimate people’s wisdom.

“We have established a direct relationship, an emotional bond between the Central Government and people of the country. Our Government is not a ‘mai-baap’ Government but a Government that serves mothers-fathers. The manner in which a child serves his parents, in the same way this Modi works to serve you,” the Prime Minister said.

“Modi cares for the poor, the deprived whom nobody cares for and for whom the doors of offices were closed. Not only does he care for them but he worships them. For me, every poor is VIP, every mother, daughter, sister is VIP, every farmer is VIP, every youth is VIP,” he said.

The recent Assembly poll results have made it clear that ‘Modi’s guarantee’ resonates among people who trust it, he said and thanked the electorate. People have faith that “Modi Ki Guarantee” means the guarantee of fulfilling all guarantees, he added.

“But the question is that why the country does not trust those opposed to us. Some political parties do not understand that they would not be able to achieve anything by making false announcements. Elections are won by going among the people, not on social media,” the Prime Minister said.

“It is necessary to win people’s hearts before winning elections. It is not right to underestimate people’s wisdom. If some opposition parties had given primacy to serving people over their selfish political interests, then a big part of the population would not have lived in deprivation and hardships.”

“Had those who ran the Government for decades worked with honesty, then the guarantees that Modi has to give now would have been fulfilled 50 years ago,” Modi said.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim of attaining the saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that benefits reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Modi said it is a matter of satisfaction that people’s enthusiasm is increasing as the Yatra vehicles reach more and more places. Over 1.25 crore people have connected with “Modi Ki Guarantee” vehicles in a short time, he said, adding that nearly one lakh new beneficiaries of free cooking gas connection scheme have been added as well.

The Prime Minister said benefits of a permanent house, tapped water connection, toilet, free health treatment, ration, gas and electricity connection, and bank accounts have reached people across the country.

Crores of families in villages across the country have received the benefit of some scheme of the Government without having to visit any Government office again and again, he said.