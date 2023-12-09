Wife killed, husband injured in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 9: A lady pillion rider died while her husband who was driving the scooty was injured when the two -wheeler they were riding was hit by a truck bearing Registration No JK02X 2858 near tehsil office, Bari Brahmana today.

The lady was identified as Srishta Devi, wife of Goverdhan Sharma of Nanak Nagar Jammu.

The scooty bearing Registration Number, JK02CM 5957 was driven by her husband Goverdhan Sharma, son of Bhag Raj Sharma. The duo was on way to Samba. When they reached near the Tehsil Office, Bari Brahmana the scooty was hit by a truck resulting in the on spot death of the lady and her husband was also injured.

The dead body was shifted to GMC, Jammu for legal formalities and the injured was also shifted to GMC Jammu for treatment. Police has registered a case under relevant sections of the law in this regard.