Power supply to many industrial units hit at Bari Brahmana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 9: A meeting of Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) members was held here today under the chairmanship of Lalit Mahajan, president BBIA.

Tarun Singla, senior vice president; Ajay Langer, vice president; Viraaj Malhotra, general secretary; Rajesh Jain, secretary and Vivek Singhal, treasurer along with other members of BBIA were also present in the meeting.

Speakers in the meeting discussed the issue of disruption in power supply to a number of units since last 24 hours as massive damage to power supply infrastructure was caused due to fire at BB-1 Receiving Station.

They expressed concern towards the casual attitude of PDD for maintenance of the Receiving Station as cables are lying in open area surrounded by bushes.

“The department has failed to provide requisite funds for regular maintenance of Receiving Stations due to which there are frequent breakdowns of power which makes industrial units to suffer as they have to spent lakh of rupees for the purchase of diesel for DG sets,” BBIA members said while speaking on the occasion.

A handout stated that industries in Bari Brahmana contribute about Rs. 175 crore per annum towards the cost of power supplied to industrial area and if an allocation of 1 per cent of the total revenue collected is earmark for the maintenance of these receiving stations then such incidents may not happen.

“We request Shiv Anant Tayal, Managing Director, JPDCL Jammu to intervene and depute officials of PDD to clean the identified areas of receiving stations which are more prone to fire incidents so that such type of happening in near future can be avoided,” BBIA president said.