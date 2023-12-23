IFB organises three day exhibition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: IFB has organised a three day exhibition cum sale which started here today and will culminate on December 25 at Hotel Mansar in Residency Road.

A handout stated: “Choose an ISEER rated energy-efficient IFB Fast Cool Air Conditioner that’s perfect for you. Select from the Gold and Silver series to suit your office, bedroom or other living spaces. Bring your old washing machine and take new washing machine.”

The facility of Bajaj Finance will also be available at the exhibition-cum-sale with heavy discount on microwave and other products.

The handout further stated that there shall be 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs. 5000, instant cash-back up to Rs. 2000 and there will be no cost EMI up to 18 months.

Latest technology based refrigerator powered by AI, surround cool, nudge tag and smart camera is also available at the exhibition.

“There shall be assured gifts on every purchase of IFB products,” the handout maintained.