“ESPATO Da’ Musica” inaugurated in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 23: ESPATO, a venture under ESPA FEE Pvt Ltd., inaugurated its fifth outlet, “ESPATO Da’ Musica,” here today.

The outlet was inaugurated by former Minister and senior BJP leader, Devender Singh Rana, who was the chief guest during inaugural function.

The outlet’s strategic location near Chandi Mata Mandir reflects ESPATO’s dedication to serving the local community and fostering a cultural hub for gastronomic enthusiasts and showcases this commitment by procuring Kaladi from its place of origin in Ramnagar, Rajmah from Marwah & Dacchan of Bhadarwah district, and Gucchi from the hills of Jammu.

This approach not only ensures the freshness and authenticity of the ingredients but also plays a crucial role in supporting local farmers and the dairy sector.

The special menu unveiled during the opening ceremony at ESPATO Da’ Musica featured an array of royal local premium cuisines, including Kaladi Phulka, Gucchi Pulao, Rajmah Chawal, Multi-grain Pizza, and sautéed exotic vegetables from the continental section.

This culinary showcase exemplifies ESPATO’s dedication to showcasing the richness of local flavors and its ongoing support for sustainable and locally sourced ingredients.

The outlet aspires to be a cultural and gastronomic haven, providing not only exceptional dishes but also contributing to the prosperity of local farmers and the dairy sector.

The expansion into Jammu marks a significant milestone for ESPATO, and the brand looks forward to continuing its culinary journey, rooted in authenticity, sustainability, and a celebration of local flavours.

On the occasion, Shivang Satya Gupta, Chairman & CEO of ESPA FEE Pvt Ltd, Anil Sharma, Chairman AJKPC, and S S Jamwal, President Maharaja Gulab Singh Brigade were also present.