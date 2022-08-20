If talks are to be held, they will be held with people of J&K, not Pak: LG

‘Mirwaiz free to move, cops deployed to protect him’

Kashmiri youth want development, not hartals

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that if talks are to be held they will be held with people of Jammu and Kashmir including youth and maintained that there was no need to talk to Pakistan

Sinha also made it clear that All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is not under detention and is fully free to move but security guards around his house have been deployed for his protection.

In an interview to BBC, the Lieutenant Governor while responding to a question on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s repeated call for talks with Pakistan, commented: “It is her (Mehbooba’s) opinion. I won’t comment on it. However, if talks are to be held, they will be held with Jammu and Kashmir people including youth. There is no need for talks with Pakistan as nothing will emerge out of it”.

Reiterating that no political, social or religious activists have been detained or were under house arrest, Sinha, however, said those who are involved in militancy or posed threat to the nation; they will stay in the jail.

To a question on alleged detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, he made it categorically clear that Mirwaiz is neither under house arrest nor under detention. Even in 2019, no PSA was imposed on him, he asserted.

“He is fully free to move,” he said but added that police guards have been kept near the house of Mirwaiz for his protection and ensure that there is no untoward incident with him.

Sinha said if Mirwaiz moves out, he will be fully protected.

On conduct of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he said a call on the polls has to be taken by the Election Commission.

“Here voters list hadn’t been modified for some years. Many youth have become eligible to cast votes. Revision of voters list has been undertaken by the Election Commission. The Commission will decide on holding of Assembly elections. There is an assurance also given in Parliament by the Union Home Minister that Assembly polls will be held after Delimitation Commission report,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

However, he asserted that 30,000 elected representatives of the people are already working in the Union Territory and they have been executing development works to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore.

They include the members of District Development Councils (DDCs), Block Development Councils (BDCs), Sarpanch, Panchs, Councilors etc.

On restoration of full Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, he said the Home Minister has stated that it will be done at an appropriate time.

Earlier, Sinha said, there used to be hartals for 100 days in a year but now the people have fed up with such culture and hartals and stone pelting have become a thing of past.

“The youth of Kashmir want to move ahead with development. There are very few people left now who work at behest of the neighbour, a reference towards Pakistan,” he added.

About reported increase in unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said this is not true.

“There are five lakh Government employees and one lakh daily wagers. Bihar has population of 13-14 crore but number of the Government employees is less there as compared to J&K,” he said.

However, the Lieutenant Governor said, with industrial investment of around Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore, nearly 5-6 lakh youth will get employment.

Replying to a question on whether the targets fixed after abrogation of Article 370 have been achieved, Sinha said he can say this with full responsibility that it has been done to large extent with all Parliament Laws now applicable in J&K and the people who were deprived of benefits enjoying full rights.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been fully integrated with India. There was massive response to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ with tricolor hoisted at 17 lakh places in Kashmir including 6.3 lakh houses,” he added.

On the arrest of Khurram Parvez, he said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has produced a charge sheet against him and six others.

“Only God can save from such human rights activists,” Sinha commented and said there was enough evidence against him.

SIs’ exam in Oct

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the interview announced that written exam for the posts of Sub Inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police, which was cancelled by the Government and CBI probe ordered for leakage, will be held in October.

He said this in response to a question that some youth are resorting to dharnas against cancellation of exams.

“Exam was cancelled because of the complaints and a CBI probe was ordered. Exam will be held in October. Brilliant youth will crack the exam again,” Sinha said.