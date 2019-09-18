If parties are desirous of settling Ayodhya matter through mediation, they can do so: SC

Daily Excelsior
NEW DELHI: If parties are desirous of settling Ayodhya matter through mediation, they can do so, says SC.
Day-to-day proceedings in Ayodhya matter will continue as hearing has reached advanced stage said SC.
Proceedings before 3-member mediation panel headed by ex-SC judge F M I Kalifulla will remain confidential said SC. (agencies)

