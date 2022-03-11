Ideological fight against BJP, its policies to be intensified: Patil

*J&K situation fallout of blunders by Modi Govt: Mir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 11: Asserting that in run-up to the Assembly elections the Congress will intensify its ideological fight against the saffron party and its policies towards the Union Territory, AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Rajni Patil today said that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered the most under BJP regime.

Addressing workers meeting at Nanak Nagar in Jammu today, Patil claimed that so far BJP rule has been of “mismanagement, immense despair and agony” and the country today stands at a stage where the common people are suffering from the wounds inflicted by the Government whereas Congress has been continuing its efforts to listen to grievances of aggrieved people in various areas of J&K. She said politics of disorientation and false propaganda have become the hallmark of the functioning of the Modi Government.

She lashed out at the Central Govt for the unprecedented price hike and record unemployment besides failing to address the grievances of people of J&K on every count after promising massive development post August 5, 2019. She said that development process started by UPA Govt in J&K, received a major setback, as the NDA Govt failed to carry forward the massive developments started by UPA. She said that people are feeling harassed by ‘tax-terror’ and unprecedented price hike by the Modi Govt. Every section of the society including farmers, youth, students, employees are up in arms due to wrong policies of BJP, she added.

Hitting hard at BJP and its state leadership for cheating the people of Jammu, Patil said that the BJP has lost the moral right to go to Jammu people after betrayal after betrayal. Stating that BJP has “cheated” people of Jammu, she accused the Union Government of reducing status of people of the region to “fourth class citizens” even when they voted the party to power in Assembly and Parliamentary polls. She criticized the misgovernance of BJP Government due to which common masses are feeling cheated. She blamed the Government for failing to tackle prices and making life difficult for the common man.

PCC chief GA Mir observed that Governments are elected to ease the burden of people and at the very least, not work directly contrary to their interests. Every citizen is anguished and deeply distressed regarding the spiraling fuel and gas prices. India is witnessing systemic erosion of jobs, wages and household income. He expressed dismay over the lack of any major initiative to boost the economically distressed region.

He said people of JK UT have realized the politics gimmicks of various groups and parties which were trying to make inroads in JK to create confusion among the voters. He stressed upon the people to remain vigilant against the political exploitation by BJP and ensure support to Congress Party. There is nothing about employment in BJP Govt mind. He criticised the BJP for the “grim” situation in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He pointed to the spurt in the civilian killings in the Valley and raked up issues such as unemployment rate and inflation.

Raman Bhalla called upon people to teach BJP a lesson of life for issues of price rise, unemployment, agricultural distress and crony capitalism in the country. He alleged that the BJP was taking the country on the path of destruction. Bhalla said all sectors were being handed over gradually to the Corporates, while the farmers and small shopkeepers who generated employment were being finished.

PCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma, senior leaders Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, APRO Sukhwant Brar, Haji Abdul Rasheed, Indu Pawar and others also spoke on the occasion.