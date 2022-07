ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 RELEASED: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10th results. The ICSE Class 10 candidates can now check their scores on the official website of the board i.e. cisce.org. The ICSE Class 10 students can also check the results through SMS on 09248082883.