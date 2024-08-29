ICAI organizes seminar on Union Budget, Income Tax Act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: A seminar on the latest developments in Income Tax and Union Budget, organized by the J&K Branch of NIRC of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), was held here today.

Dr Girish Ahuja and Central Council Member, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal were the guest speakers during the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the J&K Branch of ICAI, Vineet Kohli welcomed the members and encouraged them to whole heartedly contribute towards CA Benevolent fund to financially assist the families of members after their demise.

Priya Seht, Secretary underscored the importance of compliance with the laws in force and focused on how Chartered Accountants are true partners in nation building.

Girish Ahuja highlighted the amendments in Union Budget 2024. CA Sanjay Aggarwal apprised the members on ICDS and Section 43B (h) of the Income Tax Act.

On the occasion, Dr Raj Chawla, Central Council Member, addressed the audience on the schemes and regulations applicable on MSMEs and startups.

The members also witnessed the MSME & startup Yatra which is covering in 100 cities in 100 days and started from Bengaluru and aims to impart knowledge on MSMEs & startups amongst the citizens of the country.

Among others who graced the event included Vikas Purdhani, Nakul Saraf, Sangam Aggarwal and students of the branch.

Gaurav Aggarwal, Ex-officio of J&K Branch presented the vote of thanks.