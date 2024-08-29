Guru Nanak Nagar Club advances to finals

Rotary Hockey Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: The Rotary Hockey tournament, organized by all Rotary Clubs of Jammu Province, has been underway at Hakku Stadium, Jammu. The semi-final match held today saw a thrilling contest between Guru Nanak Nagar Club and Dogra Warriors.

Guru Nanak Nagar Club emerged victorious with a decisive 4-1 win over Dogra Warriors, securing their place in the finals. Dr Dushyant Choudhary, Past Governor of Rotary, assured the chief guest, Dr. Ashok Bhan, former DG that this tournament would become a regular annual event.

The final match is set to be played tomorrow between Guru Nanak Nagar Club and the BSF team. Rotary Clubs Samba and Rotary Club Udhampur hosted today’s semi-final match, which showcased high-quality hockey and enthusiastic support from the local community.