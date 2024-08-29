DEA Srinagar holds rigorous training sessions for Govt employees

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: In connection with upcoming General Elections to Legislative Assembly, the District Election Authority (DEA) Srinagar held rigorous election training sessions for the employees across the district on Wednesday.

The election training sessions were held on the directions of District Election Officer(DEO), Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at nine different locations in Srinagar where Master Trainers carried out exhaustive training sessions to prepare skilled manpower for the upcoming Assembly Elections.

During the sessions, the employees were oriented towards holding free and fair elections while strictly following the on-going Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the District.

The employees were also provided with hands-on experience to manage and handle polling material and machinery.

Besides, instructions regarding the general guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, to be followed before, during and after the polling were also delivered to the participating employees.

As part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, the trainings were conducted in different sessions with the objective to lay a strong base of well skilled manpower for the smooth and hassle-free elections in 8 Assembly Constituencies in district Srinagar.

Moreover, the employees were also encouraged to opt for ‘Best Practices’ during election duties, inviting a warm response from the participating employees.

Meanwhile, the District Election Authority Srinagar has prepared a comprehensive schedule for robust training sessions in coming days and will effectively implement the said schedule across the District.