ICAI elects new office bearers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: The Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) elected its new team of office bearers of the managing committee for the term 2021-22.

CA Vinay Jamwal was unanimously elected as chairman, CA Nakul Saraf as vice-chairman and secretary, CA Shalay Razdan as treasurer, CA Lalit Kumar Gupta as chairman of J&K Chartered Accountants Students Association (JKCASA) and CA Arvind Dev Jamwal as executive committee member.

The past managing committee wished the new team good luck and hoped that the new it shall work for the furtherance and betterment of the Chartered Accountancy profession in general and members in particular in the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.