I&B Ministry blocks 18 Indian, 4 Pak-based YouTube channels for spreading fake news

NEW DELHI, Apr 4: In a first, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocked 18 Indian and four Pakistan-based YouTube news channels for posting fake news and anti-India content.

In a statement, the ministry said these YouTube channels used logos of TV news channels and false thumbnails to mislead viewers.

The ministry said these YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as anti-India content shared by multiple social media accounts operated from Pakistan.

“It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by the these Indian YouTube based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardizing India’s foreign relations with other countries,” it added. (Agencies)