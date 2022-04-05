Employment Apr 5, 2022

STAFF REQUIRED

Chef Required

“Continental / Chinese”

for Café in

GANDHI NAGAR

CALL NOW

7889914234

GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Opp. Gurudwara, Channi Rama, Jammu

Required Teaching Staff

1. Kindergarten – 2 nos

2. PRT (English & Maths) – 1 nos

3. PGT (English & Bio) – 1 each

4. Physical Teacher & Lab Asst – 1 each

Interested candidates may submit their resume in school.

Contact:- 7006894969

Required Teacher’s

Satwari Institute

(1st to 5th) Class – 15 No.

Salary 6000/- time 3.30 to 7.00 PM

6th, 7th & 8th Class – 10 No’s

Salary 7000/- time (3.30 to 7.00 PM)

9th & 10th Class – 15 No’s

Salary 8000 time (3.30 to 7.00 PM)

Only Interested Candidate Contact

Ph. No: 7889715827, 7006458695

Required Staff

Required full time Computer operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.

Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm

Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485

Required

Video Editor

Having Good Knowledge of Video Editing

Softwares like Edius/Premier Pro.

The candidate must be experienced and having good command over English.

Kindly mail your resume to

rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com

Required

(JIO TELECOM)

(ONLY FOR JAMMU)

(FOR SHREE SAI SERVICES)

1) Tellecallers (Girl) 10

(Fix Salary + Incentive)

CONTACT NO. 7006283684, 7006659008

ADDRESS : H NO. 42 SEC 8 MINI MARKET TRIKUTA NAGAR NR ANIMAL CARE CENTER

(BINDRA CLINIC)

HIRING NOW

1. Social Media Manager

2. Conten Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English)

3. Operations Manager

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000

Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume on 8899858823

Requirements

DAILY RISING SUN

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU

Requirement: Female Teachers

Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu

Contact No:

9419118111, 9419169851

Required Driver

Required Trained Car Driver for Residence at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Walk in for interview with Driving License

Contact :

Mobile No. 7889879382

Salary Negotiable

Urgently

Required

Computer Teacher having knowledge of Basic, Tally, Busy, GST

Contact :

10 AM to 1 PM

Rani Park Jammu

Mobile No. 7889542846, 7006001085

Gym Manager

Required at

Rhino’s Gym

Akhnoor road Paloura

Ph. 7259993533

Shree aum

hospital

requires

trained

-OT TECH

– GNM NURSE

CONTACT – 7006135259

REQUIRED TEACHERS

STAFF IMMEDIATE

1. Sanskrit Teacher

2. Computer Teacher

3. Office Assistant

4. Sports Teacher

SCIENTIA INTERNATIONAL school

Opp. Radio Relay Station, Bantalab, Jammu

9419304662, 9906277262.

Urgently Staff Required

1. Class Teacher for Playway School.

Candidates should have Good Fluency in English & Teaching Experience.

2. Maths, Science, English and Social Studies.

Please send your CV to

bsskhighschool@gmail.com

Contact No:

9419108197, 8715070410

Wanted

Electrician (Full Time)

Expert in 3 Phase

at

Reputed Hotel in Jammu

Contact: 7889454651

Required

Accountant = (20000+)

Computer Operator = (8000+)

Supervisor = (10000+)

Service Eng = (10000+)

Receptionist = (8000+)

Maid = (10000+)

Contact: Mehar Services

23-A, Ext, Gandhi Nagar Near Dudhari Mandir Chowk.

Ph: 0191-2439541

Job Opportunity

Sales Representative

(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have 2 years Sales Experience, Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)

Job Location: Jammu

Salary: Rs 14000 p.m.

Interview Call Timing: 10 am – 5pm

Contact: 9419200777

We are Hiring

Shriram General Insurance Co. Ltd. (IrdaI Reg. No.137)

Job:- Mkt. Executive (12)

Qualification – Graduate (Pref. Sales & Mkt.)

Location- Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, Ramban & Reasi

1 Year Experience for Mkt. Exe.

Preference will be given to general Insurance Industry Experienced Candidates

Interview Date:- 08.04.2022 and 09.04.2022 from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM

Hall No. 215 A2 2nd Floor South Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Contact No: 70066-43082/70062-26388

Mail id – ajaysingh@shriramgi.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

a trained boy / attender for a (24×7) paralytic patient

Contact: 9491220390

JOB

We need a candidate with basic computer knowledge for marketing in Jammu Division (Salary 10000 + Incentive)

Contact: 7006171300

REQUIRED

Required a female telecaller for office, PRAN Enterprise, 606/ A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Salary negotiable.

Contact Mob. No. 9149465658

REQUIRED

Salesman / Salesgirl for a Furniture Showroom at Subhash Nagar, near Govt Quarters, Jammu nearby candidate will be preferred.

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9646077000/9417027401

Driver Required

Driver Required for a hatchback car

Location: Talab Tillo, Bohri, Jammu

Contact number: 9419130414