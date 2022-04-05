Employment Apr 5, 2022

STAFF REQUIRED
Chef Required
“Continental / Chinese”
for Café in
GANDHI NAGAR
CALL NOW
7889914234
GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Opp. Gurudwara, Channi Rama, Jammu
Required Teaching Staff
1. Kindergarten – 2 nos
2. PRT (English & Maths) – 1 nos
3. PGT (English & Bio) – 1 each
4. Physical Teacher & Lab Asst – 1 each
Interested candidates may submit their resume in school.
Contact:- 7006894969
Required Teacher’s
Satwari Institute
(1st to 5th) Class – 15 No.
Salary 6000/- time 3.30 to 7.00 PM
6th, 7th & 8th Class – 10 No’s
Salary 7000/- time (3.30 to 7.00 PM)
9th & 10th Class – 15 No’s
Salary 8000 time (3.30 to 7.00 PM)
Only Interested Candidate Contact
Ph. No: 7889715827, 7006458695
Required Staff
Required full time Computer operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.
Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485
Required
Video Editor
Having Good Knowledge of Video Editing
Softwares like Edius/Premier Pro.
The candidate must be experienced and having good command over English.
Kindly mail your resume to
rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com
Required
(JIO TELECOM)
(ONLY FOR JAMMU)
(FOR SHREE SAI SERVICES)
1) Tellecallers (Girl) 10
(Fix Salary + Incentive)
CONTACT NO. 7006283684, 7006659008
ADDRESS : H NO. 42 SEC 8 MINI MARKET TRIKUTA NAGAR NR ANIMAL CARE CENTER
(BINDRA CLINIC)
HIRING NOW
1. Social Media Manager
2. Conten Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English)
3. Operations Manager
Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000
Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.
info.handmadeco@gmail.com
Or whatsapp your resume on 8899858823
Requirements
DAILY RISING SUN
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU
Requirement: Female Teachers
Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu
Contact No:
9419118111, 9419169851
Required Driver
Required Trained Car Driver for Residence at Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Walk in for interview with Driving License
Contact :
Mobile No. 7889879382
Salary Negotiable
Urgently
Required
Computer Teacher having knowledge of Basic, Tally, Busy, GST
Contact :
10 AM to 1 PM
Rani Park Jammu
Mobile No. 7889542846, 7006001085
Gym Manager
Required at
Rhino’s Gym
Akhnoor road Paloura
Ph. 7259993533
Shree aum
hospital
requires
trained
-OT TECH
– GNM NURSE
CONTACT – 7006135259
REQUIRED TEACHERS
STAFF IMMEDIATE
1. Sanskrit Teacher
2. Computer Teacher
3. Office Assistant
4. Sports Teacher
SCIENTIA INTERNATIONAL school
Opp. Radio Relay Station, Bantalab, Jammu
9419304662, 9906277262.
Urgently Staff Required
1. Class Teacher for Playway School.
Candidates should have Good Fluency in English & Teaching Experience.
2. Maths, Science, English and Social Studies.
Please send your CV to
bsskhighschool@gmail.com
Contact No:
9419108197, 8715070410
Wanted
Electrician (Full Time)
Expert in 3 Phase
at
Reputed Hotel in Jammu
Contact: 7889454651
Required
Accountant = (20000+)
Computer Operator = (8000+)
Supervisor = (10000+)
Service Eng = (10000+)
Receptionist = (8000+)
Maid = (10000+)
Contact: Mehar Services
23-A, Ext, Gandhi Nagar Near Dudhari Mandir Chowk.
Ph: 0191-2439541
Job Opportunity
Sales Representative
(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have 2 years Sales Experience, Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)
Job Location: Jammu
Salary: Rs 14000 p.m.
Interview Call Timing: 10 am – 5pm
Contact: 9419200777
We are Hiring
Shriram General Insurance Co. Ltd. (IrdaI Reg. No.137)
Job:- Mkt. Executive (12)
Qualification – Graduate (Pref. Sales & Mkt.)
Location- Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Rajouri, Ramban & Reasi
1 Year Experience for Mkt. Exe.
Preference will be given to general Insurance Industry Experienced Candidates
Interview Date:- 08.04.2022 and 09.04.2022 from 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM
Hall No. 215 A2 2nd Floor South Block Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Contact No: 70066-43082/70062-26388
Mail id – ajaysingh@shriramgi.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
a trained boy / attender for a (24×7) paralytic patient
Contact: 9491220390
JOB
We need a candidate with basic computer knowledge for marketing in Jammu Division (Salary 10000 + Incentive)
Contact: 7006171300
REQUIRED
Required a female telecaller for office, PRAN Enterprise, 606/ A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Salary negotiable.
Contact Mob. No. 9149465658
REQUIRED
Salesman / Salesgirl for a Furniture Showroom at Subhash Nagar, near Govt Quarters, Jammu nearby candidate will be preferred.
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9646077000/9417027401
Driver Required
Driver Required for a hatchback car
Location: Talab Tillo, Bohri, Jammu
Contact number: 9419130414