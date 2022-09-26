IASOWA J&K distributes books, sports articles at GMS Dodhi Gujjar Colony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: The members of IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA), J&K led by President IASOWA, J&K, Dr Amita Mehta visited Government Middle School Dodhi Gujjar Colony, in zone Purmandal, in connection with donation drive held by the association.

President IASOWA, J&K, Dr Amita Mehta is the wife of Chief Secretary Jammu & Kashmir, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

A number of story books, sports articles, educational aids, brain games, indoor games etc. were distributed among the students during the drive.

Dr Amita Mehta informed that the members of the association have adopted the verdayani learning centre of the school and would regularly visit the school to assess the quality of education and other co curricular activities.

In her speech, she emphasised that the IASOWA J&K would continue working towards the environment and for the betterment of the underprivileged sections of the society, especially women and children.

Other members of IASOWA also spoke on the occasion.

She assured that the demands made by the school committee have been duly noted and would be forwarded to the concerned for appropriate action.

The members of IASOWA present at the occasion included Dr Rashmi Singh, Ankita Kar, Geetanjali Singhla, Anuradha Jangid and Divya Yadav among others.

Chief Education Officer, Zonal Education Officer, Principal GMS were also present.

Pertinent to mention, the IASOWA J&K regularly undertakes various activities of social welfare all over the UT.