Chugh tours North Kashmir to review arrangements for HM visit

‘J&K very close to heart of PM’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 26: Senior BJP leader, national general secretary, incharge J&K and Ladakh UTs, Tarun Chugh today toured North Kashmir to review the arrangements for the visit of Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Tarun Chugh asked all the party functionaries to gear up for the visit of Home Minister, Amit Shah and carry out awareness programmes about the policies and programmes of the Government for the Jammu and Kashmir.

He also addressed various delegations and gatherings in the district to highlight the achievements of the Government and said benefits these programmes are aimed for the common people.

Tarun Chugh also reiterated the message of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

” Jammu and Kashmir is very close to the heart of PM Modi. He always enquires about the pace of the developmental programmes in the UT,. I on behalf of everyone thank Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for liberal funding of the ambitious projects which were pending for many years and starting new infrastructure projects which will make the J&K powerhouse of prosperity.”

He also complimented the people of North Kashmir for believing in the policies of the party coming up in huge numbers in the meetings.

“I am sure people will show same enthusiasm in joining the rally of Home Minister, Amit Shah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chug also showed satisfaction in the ongoing membership drive of the BJP.