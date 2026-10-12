CS inaugurates Navratra Festival at Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 11: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today inaugurated Navratra Festival 2026 at Yog Ashram Ground, here, marking the commencement of the nine-day celebrations being held from October 11 to 19. The inaugural ceremony brought together devotion, cultural heritage and traditional festivities in the holy town of Katra, the base camp for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

The festival is being organised by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with the Divisional Administration Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to showcase the region's rich spiritual and cultural heritage and promote Katra as a prominent religious tourism destination.

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The inaugural ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Secretary, symbolising peace, prosperity and divine blessings. The programme also featured captivating performances by the winners of last year's Navratra Festival competition, adding colour and vibrancy to the opening celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary extended Navratra greetings, highlighting Jammu and Kashmir's rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and potential for religious tourism. He emphasized tourism's role in economic growth, employment and local empowerment, stressing improved infrastructure, cleanliness, traffic management and pilgrim facilities.

He also called for empowering local youth, women's Self-Help Groups, artisans and entrepreneurs, while urging collective efforts to preserve the sanctity and natural beauty of pilgrimage destinations.

Congratulating the Tourism Department on organising the Navratra Utsav, he reaffirmed the Government's commitment to better facilities for devotees and residents of Katra.

Member of the Legislative Assembly from Reasi Kuldeep Raj Dubey and Member of the Legislative Assembly from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Constituency Baldev Raj Sharma also extended Navratra greetings and congratulated the organisers, highlighting the festival's role in promoting the region's rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and tourism potential.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Reasi Kumar Abhishek highlighted Navratra's cultural and spiritual significance, women's empowerment and social harmony. He reaffirmed the District Administration's commitment to ensuring better facilities, effective interdepartmental coordination and a safe, comfortable experience for devotees and tourists visiting Katra.

The nine-day festival will feature a diverse range of religious, cultural and literary activities, including Shobha Yatra, Prabhat Pheris, the All India Devotional Song Competition, cultural programmes, Bhagwat Katha, wrestling competitions and a Kavi Sammelan. These activities will provide pilgrims, tourists and local residents an opportunity to experience the spiritual essence of Navratra alongside the rich cultural traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The festival holds special significance for Katra, which witnesses a substantial influx of pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi during Navratra. The celebrations complement the pilgrimage experience while showcasing the town's cultural vibrancy and traditional hospitality. They also support local economic activity by creating opportunities for traders, hoteliers, transport operators, artisans and other stakeholders associated with the tourism sector.

Beyond its religious significance, the festival provides a platform for artists and cultural groups to showcase their talent, while devotional music, traditional performances and literary activities help preserve the region's artistic heritage, encourage cultural exchange and strengthen social harmony.

Director Tourism Jammu Vikas Gupta delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries, organisers and participants for making the inaugural ceremony a success.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Vikas Kundal, Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Mukund Tibrewal, Director Tourism Jammu Vikas Gupta and other senior officers and dignitaries were present on the occasion.