IASOWA distributes blankets among patients at DH Budgam

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Sept 22: Reaching out to the poor and needy, IAS Officers’ Wives Association (IASOWA, J&K) today distributed blankets among the patients at District Hospital (DH) Budgam.

The ‘donation drive’ was conducted under the guidance of President IASOWA, J&K, Dr. Amita Mehta, wife of Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta and was led by Rashmi Singh, Commissioner State Taxes J&K.

Other members, who were present during the drive were Ruchi Gupta, Dr. Mehak Khateeb, Dr. Irtiza Jeelani and Dr. Afreen.

District Social Welfare Officer, Budgam Dr Farhana and Medical Superintendent DH Budgam, Dr Mohammad Ayoub Fateh also accompanied the IASOWA team.

During the drive, the members also inspected various wards and interacted with patients and attendants to enquire about the health care facilities.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent, apprised the members about overall functioning of the health institution and treatment and facilities being provided to the patients.

Speaking about the initiative, Rashmi Singh said that aim is to reach out to the underprivileged and all weaker sections of the society.

She said taking forward the charity work started by this association, today blankets were distributed among the patients in Budgam.

She added that similar activities and donation drives are being held in others districts of the UT.

The members informed that IASOWA is also adopting a learning centre in Jammu to help underprivileged children and provide them whatever assistance they need to grow in their studies and career.

She said the motive is to sustain and carry forward this charity work and get in more and more members to join this association for the great social cause.