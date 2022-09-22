CS visits Ganderbal, reviews developmental scenario of district

* e-inaugurates projects worth Rs 21 crore

GANDERBAL, Sept 22: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today visited Ganderbal district to review the developmental scenario and implementation of various scheme in the district in a meeting held here.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, Additional Principal, Chief Conservator Forest, Directors of various departments, Chief Engineers of Jal Shakti, PMGSY, R&B and RDD, HODs and district heads of various departments attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a sector wise detailed PowerPoint presentation of various ongoing developmental works and status of flagship schemes being executed by different departments in the district.

The Chief Secretary took comprehensive review of district Capex budget 2021-22 & 2022-23, Financial/ physical progress under district Capex budget, Status of Back to Village programme, Languishing projects and other flagship programmes.

The Chief Secretary directed for adopting regular student feedback system from class 6 onwards and by local panchayat members in primary schools besides biometric attendance shall be ensured in all schools. He also stressed for ensuring availability of basic facilities including functional toilets, water and electricity in all schools of the district.

Dr Mehta directed the SE PDD to expedite the augmentation work on Badampora Grid to get it completed before winter, adding that LG led administration is committed to provide 24-hour power supply to the consumers in winter too.

Similarly, the Jal Shakti Department was directed to ensure vital projects are completed on time especially that are approved in Languishing scheme and called for immediate resolution of all issues to ensure regular water supply both in Ganderbal and Srinagar.

Dr Mehta took a brief review of implementation of various beneficiary oriented and other welfare schemes like PMAY, SAKSHAM scholarships, self-employment schemes, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat and others in the district.

He directed the concerned departments to start vigorous awareness campaign in a convergence mode for effective implementation of all schemes which are intended to improve social economic condition of downtrodden. The Social Welfare department was asked to saturate scholarship schemes.

Dr Mehta also reviewed the status of activities carried under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The DC informed that various activities including awareness camps, Pledge taking ceremony, painting competitions, cannabis destruction, etc. are going vigorously throughout the district.

The Chief Secretary directed SSP Ganderbal to ensure that the drug peddlers are nabbed and booked. He said that drug menace is a grave concern and it is social and human responsibility of all to work in eliminating drug menace and directed all the officers to work in coordination in this regard so that district Ganderbal is declared drug free.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary interacted with DDC Chairperson, Nuzhat Ishfaq, Vice Chairperson, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, BDCs, DDCs and other PRIs who projected several issues and demands for development of their respective areas

The Chief Secretary gave patient hearing and assured that all the issues would be redressed in time bound manner.

The Chief Secretary also e-inaugurated various projects worth Rs around 21 crore which include 12 room, 3 storey building at Girls Higher Secondary School Tullamulla, NTPHC building at Chattergul, Dak Bunglow Fathepora, Bamloora Bridge and 12 room additional accommodation at Government Degree College Ganderbal.

GAASH literacy Campaign and 10 Homestays at Sonamarg were also e-inaugurated by the Chief Secretary.